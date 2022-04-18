Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Collects third hold

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Vancouver- The C’s had their 4-game win streak snapped as Eugene took the 1st game of the 6-game series. The Emeralds scored first with 2 runs in the 2nd and a run in the 3rd. Vancouver rallied with a Trevor Schwecke solo home run in the bottom half of the 3rd and tied the game in the 5th when Addison Barger tripled home Harrison Ray and Leo Jimenez. The clubs traded blows in the 7th with each club scoring 2 runs in their respective half innings. Unfortunately, Marco Luciano‘s solo home run in the 8th inning proved to be the winning blow for the Emeralds.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO