Blue Jays' Tim Mayza: Collects third hold

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mayza struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings Sunday to record his third hold of the season...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Drives in lone run

Hays went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics. Hays plated Rougned Odor with a double in the fifth inning. This was Hays' first RBI of the season through 10 games. He's slashing .243/.349/.324 with two doubles and three runs scored while seeing a regular role in the corner outfield spots. He's also 0-for-1 in stolen base attempts.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Gets fourth consecutive start

Collins will start at designated hitter and will bat fifth Tuesday against the Red Sox. Teoscar Hernandez's (oblique) recent move to the injured list has allowed both Collins and fellow catcher Alejandro Kirk to pick up steady playing time of late. With Kirk handling catching duties for the third game in a row, Collins will pick up his third straight start as a DH and fourth consecutive start overall. Collins went 6-for-11 with a home run, two doubles and a walk over the past three contests and should be rewarded with steady at-bats while he's wielding a hot bat and while Hernandez is sidelined.
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Red Sox nip Blue Jays despite only getting three hits

The Boston Red Sox made the most of their three hits while edging the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Trevor Story delivered a run-scoring double in the third inning and Connor Wong drove in the deciding run on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly just a day after he was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.
BOSTON, MA
Alek Manoah
Tim Mayza
CBS Sports

Blue Jays place lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu on 10-day injured list with forearm inflammation

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without high-priced left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu for at least 10 days, and possibly much longer than that. The Blue Jays placed Ryu on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation, the team announced Sunday. Lefty reliever Ryan Borucki was activated off the injured list to take Ryu's roster spot.
MLB
Yardbarker

April 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Barger drives in 4 for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Vancouver- The C’s had their 4-game win streak snapped as Eugene took the 1st game of the 6-game series. The Emeralds scored first with 2 runs in the 2nd and a run in the 3rd. Vancouver rallied with a Trevor Schwecke solo home run in the bottom half of the 3rd and tied the game in the 5th when Addison Barger tripled home Harrison Ray and Leo Jimenez. The clubs traded blows in the 7th with each club scoring 2 runs in their respective half innings. Unfortunately, Marco Luciano‘s solo home run in the 8th inning proved to be the winning blow for the Emeralds.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Goes deep in victory

Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday. Tellez took Pittsburgh's starter JT Brubaker deep in the bottom of the second inning, scoring Andrew McCutchen. The 27-year-old has started strong in his first full season with the Brewers, slashing .273/.333/.545 with two homers and seven RBI in 11 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Marlins play the Cardinals in first of 3-game series

LINE: Cardinals -118, Marlins -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins slugged .372 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.
MIAMI, FL
#A#The Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jose Devers: Throwing and hitting again

Devers (shoulder) has been throwing at 90 feet and taking live batting practice at extended spring training in recent days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Devers is gradually upping his throwing distance and increasing his baseball activities, but he still doesn't appear to be particularly close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. Once he's cleared for game action, Devers will likely use nearly all of his 20-day rehab window in the minors, considering that he missed all of spring training and most of the second half of the 2021 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Two hits in loss

Urias went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics. This was Urias' second multi-hit game of the season. The 27-year-old has been a fairly regular presence in the lineup as the Orioles' primary third baseman, but he's struggled to replicate his strong spring stats in the regular season. He's slashing .194/.237/.250 with one RBI, two runs scored, two doubles and 2:10 BB:K through nine contests.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays make key decision on struggling Hyun-Jin Ryu

The Toronto Blue Jays figure to be at the forefront of the World Series race this season. With lofty expectations in 2022, the Jays will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to achieve their goal of winning a championship. Star pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu has not lived up to the billing of late, having struggled since the second half of 2021. After another disappointing start on Saturday, the Jays opted to place the struggling left-hander on the Injured List.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: May need rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) could be ready soon after the Angels return home Friday, though he may need a rehab assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher has been out for nearly a week with a strained left hip. It looks as though he could be ready for game action within the next week, but his first game action may not come at the major-league level. Andrew Velazquez has handled shortstop in his absence.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals face the Marlins leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (6-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-5) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, nine strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Miami had a 67-95...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Back in action Tuesday

Brujan (knee) is in the lineup for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brujan has been sidelined since April 6 with knee soreness but is back on the field Tuesday. The 24-year-old received his first taste of the big leagues last year and is likely to receive another opportunity at some point in 2022 as one of the organization's top prospects.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Shut down six weeks

Adams (forearm) will be shut down for at least six weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams hit the injured list Wednesday with a forearm strain, which was originally reported to be mild. After receiving a second opinion, he'll receive a PRP injection and will avoid throwing for at least six weeks. He'll still have to ramp back up at that point, so a move to the 60-day injured list would come as no surprise.
SAN DIEGO, CA

