The Rome Free Academy softball team couldn’t string together hits in a 4-3 loss at home in non-league play to Fayetteville-Manlius Monday at Kost Field. Though the RFA offense got on the board with a first inning run, the team managed only four hits in the next four innings without adding a run. Lauren Dorfman led off for RFA with a single, advanced on productive outs then scored on a wild pitch.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO