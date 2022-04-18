ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local musician Grant Olsen headlining Alive at Five

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Local musician Grant Olsen will be...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Idaho REALTORS file suit against Lava Hot Springs

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho REALTORS are filing a lawsuit against the city of Lava Hot Springs over a short-term rental denial handed down by the city council. Idaho REALTORS says it's supporting John and Michaelle Taylor after the council voted to deny the Taylors’ short-term rental license on the grounds that the property is located outside of the city’s commercial zone.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Post Register

Large mountain lion hunting domestic cats in Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (CBS2) — A mountain lion in the Hailey area appears to be hunting domestic cats in the Hailey area -- prompting a warning from state wildlife officials. The Idaho Fish and Game says it's received several reports of a large cougar in residential neighborhoods along with missing cats.
HAILEY, ID
94.9 HOM

Local Musician Chosen to Represent Maine on, “American Song Contest”

Holy Kelly Clarkson! One of our local Maine Musicians had made it onto the hit primetime TV show, American Song Contest, which premiered last night!. Kelly Clarkson will be the host of this amazing new show based off of the Eurovision Contest, whereas song-writers from all different countries around the world compete to win. Snoop Dog is involved and will be a mentor! My hero, Celine Dion won this contest in 1974, when it was hosted in Ireland.
MAINE STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho State Police Issue Grave Warning About 420 Pot Use

Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bogus Basin reopening April 16 for one day

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin will be reopening for one day only on Saturday, April 16. The ski resort wrapped up its season earlier this month, but recent snowfall has made it possible for a one-day reopening. During the snowfall on April 12th, Bogus Basin posted the following on Facebook.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Blackham, Thomas

Thomas Jack Blackham, 93, passed away April 14, 2022. Jack was born August 21, 1928 to Thomas Ordell and Myrtle Lovina Bench Blackham in Moroni, Utah. Jack and his older brother, Don, were inseparable. Whether at home, school or the pool hall/store that his parents owned, they were always together. He grew up in Southern Utah and Nevada, graduating from the University of Nevada with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He took a position with Utah Power and Light working in Utah and Idaho. This became his life-long career, retiring in 1987 after 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and music. He was a master at playing the mandolin. Jack served in the Korean Conflict, and then served an LDS mission to Western Canada. Upon his return, he married Catherine Wiegel in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children. Cathy passed away in 1986. Soon after, he married Myrna Lucy Jenson Legg in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they have served 6 LDS missions and served as Temple Ordinance workers when at home. Jack is a valiant servant of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He has served in many church callings, always looking for ways to help others. His life was one of service. His love for the Savior is an example to us all. Jack is survived by his wife, Lucy, and children: Scott (Mary), Gary (Karen), Ann Barnes (Kevin), Carol Thorpe (Thad), Alan (Kimberly), and Becky Jenson (Gary). Stepsons: Mike Legg (Susan), Tim Legg (Karla), Jeff Legg (Sandra). 34 Grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, and many Greats! He is preceded in death by his wife Cathy, parents, brother Don, daughter-in-law Mary Alice Perry Blackham, grandson Thomas Jack Thorpe, and great-grandson Gage Brandon Close, and step-son Scott Randall Legg. Jack was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Ammon 34th Ward Chapel, 4030 John Adams Parkway, Ammon, Idaho, 83406, with Bishop Christian Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Thomas 8/21/1928 - 4/14/2022Jack Blackham.
MORONI, UT
Post Register

Gruen, George

George Everett Gruen, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 13, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Everett was born March 28, 1939, in Abilene, Kansas, to Timothy George Gruen and Lola Mae (Cormack) Gruen. He grew up on the family dairy farm. He attended schools in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School with high marks, providing him with an academic scholarship where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Kansas State University. After college, in 1961, Everett came to Idaho Falls to work with Phillips Petroleum at the Idaho National Laboratory for 34 years. Here, he met his sweetheart, Jeanette Braithwaite, at the First Baptist Church where they were married after he courted her for two years. They were married June 27, 1964, for 58 years. He and Jeanette raised their two daughters, Teresa (Walter) Josephson of Richland, Washington, and Amy (Gill) Hellmund of Marina Del Rey, California. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the beautiful Idaho outdoors. Much of his free time was spent bicycling, swimming, and hiking with friends and family. Moving into retirement, he had a passion for going on extended RV trips with his wife in the Northwest, Southwest, Midwest, and even the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. Everett enjoyed playing music, square dancing, and RV traveling to bluegrass festivals and quilt shows. He and Jeanette were staff to the Sun Valley Jazz Festival for many years. He enjoyed volunteering his time with friends at AARP tax-aide. He and Jeanette were members of the First Baptist Church and Watersprings Church of Idaho Falls. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Everett, with a special thanks to Alexis, Deb, and Mary. Everett was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ronald Eugene Gruen and Donald C. Gruen. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Gruen; brother, Timothy Lee Gruen; sister, Donna Kooken; and his children, Teresa and Amy. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Pastor Gordon Boyle of Watersprings Church officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfunderalhome.com. George 3/28/1939 - 4/13/2022Everett Gruen.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Mahoney, Louise

Frances Louise Mahoney, 84, of Chubbuck, Idaho, passed away April 14, 2022, at Elegant Assisted Living. She was under the care of Symbi Hospice and her loving family. Louise was born August 29, 1937, in Burley, Idaho, to Ervine Lewis Dewey and Lois Dudley Dewey. She grew up and attended schools in Declo, Idaho, and graduated from Declo High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned an Associate Degree. On November 10, 1956, she married Robert Steven Mahoney. Louise and Robert made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their three sons. Together, they owned and operated a successful business. Louise also worked as a Society Editor at the Post Register in Idaho Falls. Robert passed away on October 28, 1989. Later, she moved to Pocatello and worked in Hospitality. She was a member of the Episcopal Church, a 50-year member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and was appointed a member of the Idaho Travel Council. She enjoyed traveling, her cats and dogs, and eating ice cream right out of the container with her daughters-in-law. Louise is survived by her sons, Robert (Barbara) Mahoney II of Chubbuck, ID and Dewey (Shelly) Mahoney of Kennewick, WA; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, and loved each and every one. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervine and Lois Dewey; husband, Robert Mahoney; and son, Curtis Mike Mahoney. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Louise 8/29/1937 - 4/14/2022Mahoney.
CHUBBUCK, ID
98.3 The Snake

New Activities Director for Canyon Ridge High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new activities director has been chosen for Canyon Ridge High School this upcoming school year. The Twin Falls School District announced last week the selection of Ted Reynolds to serve as the activities director for 2022-23. Reynolds will be responsible for managing the activities program, which includes all sports, drama, and debate teams. According to the district, Reynolds worked as the previous activities director for Twin Falls High School from 2017 to 2020 before he went to be activities director and assistant principal for the Vallivue School District in the Treasure Valley. Reynolds has degrees from Montana State University and the University of Idaho. He started in education for a school in New Mexico back in 1988. He worked as a teacher, principal and coach in Bonners Ferry for 13 years. Before working in the Magic Valley he was the athletic director and assistant principal for the Middleton School District. The current activities director, Sean Impomeni, is moving on to work as the head football coach at Ridgevue High School.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello soccer player Yzabella Lucero signs with Evergreen State College

Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for. But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Police think shootings in Twin Falls, Boise parks are related

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Police now believe a fatal shooting in a Boise park is connected with another shooting in a Twin Falls park. The first shooting happened on April 6 at around 9 p.m. in Twin Falls. A 17-year-old boy was injured, and his condition is unknown. On...
BOISE, ID
KLEWTV

Tribal basketball players around the country compete in Lapwai's Sleeping Chiefs Shootout

LAPWAI, Idaho — For the sixth year, the Sleeping Chiefs Shootout returned to Lapwai. The. “There’s players that we played against 20 years ago, when we were in our primes if you will,” said tournament organizer Erik Holt. “Now were older but we still have that and that timina to play the game of basketball. When we say timina, that means out heart.”
LAPWAI, ID
kmvt

Shaw named Rocky Mountain Reserve All-Around Cowboy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich native Wes Shaw is making a name for himself in the college rodeo scene. The College of Southern Idaho freshman won the title of Rocky Mountain Region Reserve All-Around Cowboy, finishing just 115 points back of Weber State’s Cole Eiguren, who’s originally from Fruitland.
DIETRICH, ID
Post Register

Nampa's Parade America set for May 21

NAMPA, ID (CBS2) — Nampa's 55th annual Parade America is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on Sat., May 21. The theme for this year is "Our Great Heritage." The parade will include floats, horses, marching bands and much more. The Nampa Chamber of Commerce will host a...
NAMPA, ID

