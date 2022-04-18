ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket Winner, Jay Copeland, Lives Up to Potential with Sultry Performance of Amy Winehouse Song

By Sam Long
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 1 day ago
Iconic soul-pop artist Amy Winehouse is a tough artist to cover, but top 20 American Idol contestant Jay Copeland belted her song “You Know I’m No Good” with confidence. The platinum-ticket holder strutted onto the stage in a velvet gold suit and delivered a sultry performance of the Winehouse classic.

The singer received critiques in previous performances for the lack of feeling. While the show praises vocal perfection, it was judge Katy Perry who told him “Perfection doesn’t win over feeling.” A lover of R&B and soul, the singer delivered both perfection and feeling during his performance. He showed off his range and perfected the falsetto (make way, Nick Jonas). As he belted out the final “money note,” Lionel Richie raised his hands in approval and was one of the first in the crowd to give the singer a standing ovation.

“That performance really solidified why we gave you the platinum ticket,” said judge Luke Bryan. “You left this crowd screaming ‘till they’re losing their voices and that’s what this show is about.”

Copeland earned a Platinum Ticket during his audition, allowing him to skip one round of Hollywood Week. Holding a platinum ticket comes with it a good amount of pressure, the singer found out. Copeland said being awarded the ticket on just his potential alone meant he would have to prove himself even more.

“My mama’s always taught me I have to work twice as hard to get what I want,” the singer said. “To get the platinum ticket hasn’t made everything completely easy cause there’s such a high bar everyone holds you to.”

The judges affirmed, however, that Copeland has delivered his end of the deal.

“We gave you that platinum ticket on potential,” said judge Lionel Richie. “Tonight you lived up to that potential.”

Watch Jay Copeland’s performance of “You Know I’m No Good” below.

Photo Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

Sherrie Corbin
1d ago

I would Love to hear him sing Eric Benet's song "Sometimes I Cry" rendition from him. I really feel he would kill it! Eric Benet vocals are insane and he would make him proud. He deserved that Platinum ticket.

Beverly Hoefer-Hoagland
19h ago

He was my favorite performance of the night. The viewers has lost their minds to not have voted for him. imo

