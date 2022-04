Apple Maps ushered in new, detailed 3D city maps with the release of iOS 15 and now Canada’s biggest cities have been added to the feature. Apple device users are able to view Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in more detail than ever before using Apple Maps, according to an announcement made by Apple. The update provides much more precise environmental information as the app shows individual buildings and landmarks, giving users the ability to truly make sense of their surroundings.

