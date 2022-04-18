CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Poquoson; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following county and independent cities, City of Hampton, City of Newport News, City of Poquoson and York. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Hampton, Langley AFB, Christopher Newport University, Hampton University, Patrick Henry Field, Seaford, Northampton, Tabb, Beaconsdale, Buckroe Beach, Fort Monroe, Denbigh, Grand View, Langley View, Messick, Hilton Village, Dare, Raleigh Terrace and Plum Tree Island Refuge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
