Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout explores marriage, memory and class in 'Oh William!'

What if you could live again and again until you got it right? Metaphysical reincarnation sci-fi about life, death, family, and more? Yep, it’s an adaptation of Kate Atkinson‘s acclaimed novel, “Life After Life,” which is a BBC series debuting this month in the U.K. And it features quite the cast too: Thomasin McKenzie, known for “Leave No Trace,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and most recently a small role in “The Power of The Dog,” Sian Clifford from “Fleabag” and Jessica Brown Findlay from “Downton Abbey.” They star in the series alongside James McArdle and Jessica Hynes, with Patsy Ferran, Harry Michell, Laurie Kynaston, Joshua Hill, and Maria Laird rounding out the cast.
