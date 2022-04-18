ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Southern Appalachian Plant Society welcomes Chanticleer horticulturist

Johnson City Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Dan Benarcik, a horticulturist at Chanticleer Garden, will present “Design Principles of the Pros That Can Be Applied to the Home Landscape: A Design Talk” on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St. Sponsored...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Beacon Journal

Plant Lovers' Almanac: Wildflower blooms begin to make their spring debuts

There were bits of the green Thursday of last week at Mohican State Park. There were wild onions leafed out, tiny shamrock-like sedum leaves embedded in the bark of trees, algae hitchhiking on fungal conks, boxelder twigs losing their filmy bloom to reveal green beneath, hemlock trees and their evergreen needles. Yet, my wife and I saw no flowers, other than a dandelion here and there, and flowers of silver and red maples, along with “rilver” hybrid maples.
WOOSTER, OH
Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
WRAL News

The best things to plant (and when) in North Carolina

Your home is where you plant it. It sounds like a cliche, but it's true. If you live in North Carolina, you have a pretty good idea of what you can and can't grow here. Still, it can be helpful to know the best things to plant and when to do so. These include everything from your vegetable garden to your flowers. Some plants are native to North Carolina, and some need love to flourish and thrive.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
thespruce.com

25 Greenhouse Ideas for Gardening and More

Greenhouses are multi-functional structures: for growing, storing, working, planning, creating and even socializing. Depending on how much space you have, your greenhouse could serve multiple purposes. Some greenhouse features require certain conditions, such as adequate light, ventilation, sturdy structures, a heating element, etc. Some activities are messier than others (for...
GARDENING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
97.5 WOKQ

Spring is Here: Hummingbirds Migrating Back to New England

We've technically been in spring for a few weeks now, but it seemed like the nature around us had yet to show signs of life...that is, until recent days. Now, flowers are slowly starting to bloom, and we're starting to see pops of color again. Before you know it, the trees will follow suit, and New England will once again be lush and green.
ANIMALS
lootpress.com

Appalachian Children’s Chorus performing at Concord

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The Appalachian Children’s Chorus Concert Choir will perform at Concord University on Tuesday April 26, 2022 for the Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point. There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Horticulturists#Martha Stewart Living#University Of Delaware#Mt Cuba Center#Imperial Nurseries

Comments / 0

Community Policy