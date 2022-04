FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Allen County Jail found unresponsive in his cell and transported to a local hospital died March 16. The death of Tanner Matthew Henderson, 29, of Fort Wayne was confirmed by the Allen County Coroner Tuesday. The cause and manner of his death are pending, the coroner’s office said.

