Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Poised to start Monday

Chychrun (ankle) won't play again this season according to general manager Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Tuesday. Chychrun has already been on the shelf for the team's last 18 contests due to his ankle problem, so this latest news shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming the 24-year-old blueliner is cleared to return in full ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he will no doubt be eager to improve on the 21 points he put up this year, his lowest total since 2018-19. Still, the fact that Chychrun has never reached the 70-game mark in his six-year NHL career will likely lower his fantasy value.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO