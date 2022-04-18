ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Poised to start Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Markstrom is expected to be between the pipes against Chicago on the road Monday, Wes Gilbertson...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Recap: Canes Battle Past Coyotes, 5-3

GLENDALE, AZ. - The Carolina Hurricanes made it harder than it needed to be, but they pulled out a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Monday. The line of Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast has been Carolina's most consistent trio all season long. However, after suffering an injury...
GLENDALE, AZ
FOX Sports

Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Game vs. Cubs moved to 6:30 p.m. due to weather concerns

The start time for the Rays’ game against the Cubs tonight in Chicago has been moved up to 6:30 (Tampa Bay time) due to concerns about the weather. The game was to start at 7:40, but the Cubs made the change due to a “forecast for inclement weather.” Per weather.com, there will be heavy rains in the afternoon and then again around 9, with temperatures around 50 degrees and winds in the 20-30 mph range, with stronger gusts possible.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Kraken Prospects Set For Canadian Hockey League Playoffs

While the Seattle Kraken‘s prospect pool may be small, there are three players who will be competing in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) playoffs this year. Two will be from Ontario Hockey League (OHL) teams while the other comes from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Here is a breakdown of the three prospects.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Officially done for season

Chychrun (ankle) won't play again this season according to general manager Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Tuesday. Chychrun has already been on the shelf for the team's last 18 contests due to his ankle problem, so this latest news shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming the 24-year-old blueliner is cleared to return in full ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, he will no doubt be eager to improve on the 21 points he put up this year, his lowest total since 2018-19. Still, the fact that Chychrun has never reached the 70-game mark in his six-year NHL career will likely lower his fantasy value.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Boeser to return for Canucks against Stars

Price could start for Canadiens on Tuesday; Pastrnak, Lindholm won't travel with Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser will return after missing five games with an arm injury when the Canucks host the...
NHL
Reuters

Jakub Vrana's two goals lead Red Wings past Lightning

Jakub Vrana tallied twice, including a tiebreaking, breakaway goal in the third period, to help the visiting Detroit Red Wings finally beat Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Tuesday night. Oskar Sundqvist and Lucas Raymond also potted goals for the Red Wings (30-37-10,...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota's 2-0 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Cam Talbot had his third shutout of the season to help the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Talbot made 26 saves as Minnesota (48-21-7) swept the season series between the teams. Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy’s goal in the third period.
NHL
NHL

Gibson gets first win since March 1, Ducks defeat Blue Jackets

ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 31 saves to earn his first win since March 1, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 at Honda Center on Sunday. Gibson had gone 0-10-3 in his previous 13 starts. Troy Terry had two goals and an assist, Derek Grant had...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Gaudreau, Boldy, Eriksson Ek & Duhaime

The Minnesota Wild had another tough week of games but they went 3-1 with three of those games going to overtime. They faced the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and San Jose Sharks. They won in dominating fashion over the Oilers and tight ones over both the Stars and Sharks. They also lost a rough one to the Blues for the second week in a row.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Canucks Will Need a Collective Effort to Replace Bo Horvat

Just when the Vancouver Canucks were rolling and increasing their odds of making the playoffs, the hockey gods, of course, had to step in and add yet another obstacle to that pursuit. After blocking an Anton Stralman shot in the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, captain Bo Horvat, who leads the team in goals and faceoff percentage, hobbled off the ice and didn’t return. It was revealed the next day that he would be out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.
NHL
Reuters

William Nylander, Leafs slam Flyers for 4th straight victory

William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Tuesday night. Timothy Liljegren, Jason Spezza and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs (51-20-6, 108 points), who won their fourth consecutive game. James van Riemsdyk...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NHL Push for the Playoffs: Path for Golden Knights keeps getting tougher

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens rookie winger Michael Pezzetta suspended two games

The incident occurred late in the third period of Saturday night’s game against the Capitals. Oshie had made a play on a loose puck to make a breakout pass, and Pezzetta made a hit to Oshie’s head with no contact elsewhere, making it a clear illegal check to the head. Pezzetta has no prior history of being fined or suspended, but the contact with the head is what made the suspension two games.
NHL
NESN

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury Wants to Play at Least 1 More Year

In an interview with Katherine Harvey-Pinard of La Presse, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury expressed his desire to play at least one more NHL season. Fleury said of continuing his career, “I would like to play at least another season. I decided that recently. I still like to play, I still have fun, and my body still holds upâ¦most of the time. But yes, another season, and we will see after.”
NHL

