The Chicago Blackhawks are in for an eventful offseason. General manager (GM) Kyle Davidson has already kicked off the team’s rebuild with several trades, and there should be more on the way. Yet, that does not mean that the team should be quiet during free agency. They should be looking for some additions this offseason, and one position that Davidson should focus on is defense. With this, these three pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defensemen could be a good fit for the team moving forward.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO