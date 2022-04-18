ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Miller death: Man who dealt rapper fentanyl to be sentenced

By Alexa Mae Asperin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - One of the men convicted in the 2018 death of rapper Mac Miller is said to be sentenced Monday. Ryan Reaves, 39, pleaded guilty last year to distributing fentanyl. Miller died of an overdose at his San Fernando Valley...

Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Sentenced to Nearly 11 Years in Prison

The first of three men charged in the 2018 overdose death of Mac Miller has been sentenced to serve nearly 11 years in prison. On Monday (April 18), Ryan Reavis, 39, was sentenced to 131 months in prison for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills to the rapper that were deemed to be the cause of his death, according to federal court documents obtained by XXL. The sentencing comes after Reaves pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl last October. Two more men charged in the case are still awaiting their fate. Stephen Walter, 49, also pleaded guilty to the drug distribution charge. His sentencing is upcoming. The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, has yet to be resolved at this time.
