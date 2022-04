Wild goalie says 'body is still holding up' at age 37. Marc-Andre Fleury plans to play in the NHL next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury said Tuesday. "I decided that recently. I still enjoy playing. I still have fun, my body is still holding up, most of the time. But yes, another season and we'll see after."

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO