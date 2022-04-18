Teen sentenced to 7 years in prison for raping 6-year-old girl
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old accused of raping a 6-year-old girl in a Decatur hotel room has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. According to police...www.wandtv.com
He's sick & he knows it by admitting. His sentence is far to light. Kids his age have been sentenced harder for lesser crimes. Guess it depends on the judge
And WHY only 7 years? He is an adult. since the system failed this little girl I certainly hope the inmates give him the punishment he deserves
I feel the U.S. got it wrong. they give you more time for drug and gun possession. he took a baby innocence away never to get back and got 7 years wow.
