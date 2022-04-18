ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Teen sentenced to 7 years in prison for raping 6-year-old girl

WAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old accused of raping a 6-year-old girl in a Decatur hotel room has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. According to police...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 33

Jamie Hall
1d ago

He's sick & he knows it by admitting. His sentence is far to light. Kids his age have been sentenced harder for lesser crimes. Guess it depends on the judge

Reply
22
Bonnie Morris
23h ago

And WHY only 7 years? He is an adult. since the system failed this little girl I certainly hope the inmates give him the punishment he deserves

Reply
11
l jackson
23h ago

I feel the U.S. got it wrong. they give you more time for drug and gun possession. he took a baby innocence away never to get back and got 7 years wow.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
The Independent

Mother and ex-partner jailed for killing two-year-old after weeks of abuse

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.Defenceless Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and numerous internal injuries after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder while Shirley was cleared but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter after a six-week trial.They appeared alongside each other in the dock on Friday and remained expressionless as Brown was sentenced to at least...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sex Abuse
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy