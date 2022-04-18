ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout explores marriage, memory and class in 'Oh William!'

wvxu.org
 2 days ago

Find an excerpt of “Oh William!” here. Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

What made this Pulitzer Prize winner into an author? The local public library: Kathryn Schulz

EASTERN SHORE, Maryland -- When I was a kid, I lived three blocks and one scary intersection from the main branch of the Shaker Heights Public Library. Because of that intersection, I wasn’t allowed to walk there alone, but I could do so with my older sister or a friend. I can’t remember how many books I was permitted to check out at once — six? 12? — but I do remember walking back home with a towering stack of them, high enough to hold in place with my chin.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Tristan Rogers Reveals Why, in All These Years, Robert and Laura Never Became a Couple

Daytime Emmy award-winning actor opens up about his character’s Port Charles first love interest. General Hospital vet Tristan Rogers (Robert) recently sat down with his co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for a “different” State of Mind interview, more storytelling, “more of a fun” discussion. And boy did we learn some neat facts along the way…
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
PopSugar

"Bridgerton" Season 2 References Jane Austen and Shakespeare in Creative Ways

Watching the second season of "Bridgerton," it's clear that the people in charge of creating this sumptuous Regency feast know a lot about their source material. No, I don't just mean Julia Quinn's original "Bridgerton" novels, but also the work of two of the greatest romance authors of all time: Jane Austen and William Shakespeare. As Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) butt heads and try to fall in love, they walk in the footsteps of other iconic couples that came before them.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Strout
Person
Robin
KPBS

Cygnet Theatre to stage production of Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Water by the Spoonful'

"'Water by the Spoonful' is about finding connection," said Meg DeBoard, director of the Cygnet Theatre production. "Some of our characters find connection virtually through a chat room. Some of them find it physically through their family. And also sometimes you just find connection through strangers." DeBoard, who recently wrapped...
MOVIES
Essence

9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prize#Marriages#Npr#Now
WTWO/WAWV

Pulitzer prize-winning New York Times columnist and reporter Nicholas Kristof speaks at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Pulitzer prize-winning New York Times columnist and reporter Nicholas Kristof spoke Tuesday evening at the Tilson Auditorium. It was part of the ISU speaker series called “Jamal Khashoggi Address on Journalism and the Media.” Kristof discussed about his experiences as a journalist and about current critical issues related to journalism. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Guardian

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St John Mandel review – time-travel drama

Emily St John Mandel’s 2014 breakout novel, Station Eleven, told the story of a global pandemic that originates in the former Soviet Union and decimates life on Earth. A page-turner with an eerie, elegiac quality, it won the Arthur C Clarke award and was widely praised for its fine storytelling and for the unsettling glimpses it gave of our world plausibly unravelling into chaos and the dystopian existence beyond it. Five years after it came out, and with an HBO adaptation in the pipeline, it acquired an aura of creepy prophecy as Covid-19 made us all fluent in the language of pandemics. What made the book’s apparent prescience doubly strange is that one of Mandel’s hallmarks as a writer is noticing the echoes between apparently chance events: the links between distant characters, motifs from art recurring in life, and the historical echoes of long-separated incidents. The coincidence of a book meaningfully anticipating a current predicament could be one of her novelistic devices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
theplaylist.net

‘Life After Life’ Trailer: Thomasin McKenzie, Sian Clifford & More Star In BBC Fate & Reincarnation Series Directed By John Crowley

What if you could live again and again until you got it right? Metaphysical reincarnation sci-fi about life, death, family, and more? Yep, it’s an adaptation of Kate Atkinson‘s acclaimed novel, “Life After Life,” which is a BBC series debuting this month in the U.K. And it features quite the cast too: Thomasin McKenzie, known for “Leave No Trace,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and most recently a small role in “The Power of The Dog,” Sian Clifford from “Fleabag” and Jessica Brown Findlay from “Downton Abbey.” They star in the series alongside James McArdle and Jessica Hynes, with Patsy Ferran, Harry Michell, Laurie Kynaston, Joshua Hill, and Maria Laird rounding out the cast.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Animal Farm': Andy Serkis to Direct Animated Adaptation of Classic George Orwell Novel

When you think of classic books you read in school, one that pops up the most is the 1945 novella Animal Farm by George Orwell, and now that dystopian tale is getting an animated adaptation. According to Deadline, Andy Serkis will be directing the animated film for Aniventure and his company The Imaginarium. The screenplay will be written by Nick Stoller, who will also produce the film with Adam Nagle.
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

BBC’s CBeebies joins with Shakespeare’s Globe to introduce Shakespeare to pre-schoolers and their families

We’re thrilled to join with such an iconic British institution as Shakespeare’s Globe to bring the work of Shakespeare to life. Making the arts accessible to our young audiences is something we are deeply passionate about so I’m delighted that through CBeebies, families will be able to enjoy the live experience of Shakespeare at the Globe from the comfort of their homes.
MUSIC
The Independent

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: JK Rowling and JRR Tolkien missed off BBC’s list of 70 Commonwealth authors

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo and Seamus Heaney are among the literary stars to feature on the BBC’s list of 70 books to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The Big Jubilee Read campaign was created to celebrate books by authors from across the Commonwealth published during the last 70 years of the monarch’s reign.A panel of librarians, booksellers and literature specialists chose the titles from a readers’ choice longlist, with ten books for each decade.The list, which was created by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency, spans 31 countries and six continents.Among the selection is Canadian author Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy