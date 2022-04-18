ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Families Left With Egg On Face After Easter Egg Scheme

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida families were left with egg on their face after Easter egg holiday scheme. Sounded pretty cool for starters. You pay a few bucks, and the “Egg My Yard” service delivers and hides a few candy-filled Easter Eggs for the kids. And, a note...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Egg Hunt#Central Florida#Zelle Venmo#Cash App#The Easter Egg Scheme#Newschannel8
103GBF

Meet the Kentucky Family That Lives in Its Own Tiny Village [VIDEO]

Here's a weird/interesting trait of my family...we have always LOVED maximizing space and have been impressed at examples of how successful that can be accomplished. For example, my sister's storage closet off her kitchen--I guess some might call it a pantry--is set up beautifully for any kind of apocalyptic event (God forbid) that would require holing up in a small enclosed space. There's food, a place to store water (her washing machine), and places to sit or even stretch out.
KENTUCKY STATE
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
marthastewart.com

When Dyeing Easter Eggs, Is It Better to Use White Eggs Instead of Brown?

For many families, decorating eggs is a beloved Easter tradition, whether they're keeping it simple with kid-friendly rainbow and pastel solids or getting creative with polka dots, hand-drawn designs, or silk-dye techniques. And while white eggs may be the most common choice, choosing brown eggs results in a very different finished product—and a contemporary update for your Easter table. "Using white eggs will yield brighter, more vibrant colors, while brown eggs tend to produce deeper shades," says Jennifer Ivory of PAAS, an egg-dye tablet company started by William Townley in Newark, New Jersey, in 1881. Her answers to these four key questions can help you decide which egg canvas is best for you.
NEWARK, NJ
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy