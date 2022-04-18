ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Traffic alert: FDOT road projects close lanes in St. Johns County through April 22

By From Staff Reports
The St. Augustine Record
 1 day ago

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through April 22.

I-95 from State Road 207 to IGP: Nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for resurfacing of the roadway.

I-95 from the Flagler County line to State Road 207: Nighttime lane closures on I-95 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement work and roadway marking placement.

State Road A1A South from Marine Land to Old A1A Beach Road: Daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for dune restoration.

State Road 206 from I-95 to the Crescent Beach Bridge: Evening shoulder closures from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday and nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for driveway and turnout construction and resurfacing the roadway.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to State Road 16: Nighttime lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for concrete pavement replacement.

U.S. 1 from State Road 207 to Lewis Speedway: Nighttime lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for temporary median removal and paving for future traffic shift.

U.S. 1 at I-95: Nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for pavement work and roadway marking placement.

U.S. 1 at Shore Drive: Nighttime lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for drainage work.

