Turning All Red: Blackhawks vs. Flames

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane’s grievance hearing over the termination of his contract took place today, though it remains unclear at this time when proceedings will end. In other news, a ceremony that was supposed to take place this Saturday to honour former general manager Doug Wilson on his Hall of Fame induction has been postponed. Flipping over to the hockey side of things, prospect Artemi Kniazev is said to be progressing well in his first season as a pro with the San Jose Barracuda. Last but not least, the Sharks announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed free agent goaltender Strauss Mann to a one-year deal.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO