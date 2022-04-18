ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Turning All Red: Blackhawks vs. Flames

By L_B_R
Second City Hockey
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks host one of the best teams in the league — the Calgary Flames — on Monday night to close out their season series. The Flames have won both previous games — 5-2 in Calgary on Nov. 23 and 5-1 in Chicago Jan. 2. — and haven’t lost at...

www.secondcityhockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ 2022 First-Round Matchups Are No Cakewalks

Spring has arrived, and visions of unicorns dancing on rainbows heralding the second coming of Lord Stanley’s Cup to the Stampede City now fire the imagination of fans of the Calgary Flames. So sure of victory are true believers in the team, that City Council has all but finalized plans for a Stanley Cup parade that the good burghers of Cowtown will never forget.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers’ AHL Call-Ups That Could Contribute in 2022 Playoffs

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are only two weeks away, and while they haven’t yet officially clinched a spot, the Edmonton Oilers are well on their way to a third consecutive postseason appearance. Hopes are high that Edmonton can go on a run this spring, at the very least win a round for the first time in five years, and perhaps reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2006.
NHL
Yardbarker

Beyond the Boxscore: Calgary Flames take advantage of Blackhawks team lacking identity

CF% – 58.01%, SCF% – 52.76%, HDCF% – 65.67%, xGF% – 62.99%. It’s a Team Game – The criticism above was the number of high danger chances, but all across the boards Calgary did better than the Blackhawks. Possession and even physicality was turned up to a level the Blackhawks don’t have the number of proper personnel for. Outside of their two big offensive weapons at forward in Debrincat and Kane the Hawks weren’t able to generate too much, let alone consistently. Calgary most certainly took advantage of a team they should have.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Clips and Quotes: the Calgary Flames beat Chicago Blackhawks 5-2

The Calgary Flames headed on the road on Monday night, heading to Chicago to face the Blackhawks in the second-last COVID postponement make-up game on their calendar. The Flames got an early lead and then hung on, beating Chicago by a 5-2 score. The recap is here, if you missed...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Nashville, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Golden Knights prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/20/2022

The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights have some history. These teams have faced in the Stanley Cup Finals back in 2018. This time around, while the Cup isn’t on the line tonight, the Golden Knights need a win to give their dimming playoff chances a boost. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Capitals-Golden Knights prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Have 3 Good Defenseman Targets for the Offseason

The Chicago Blackhawks are in for an eventful offseason. General manager (GM) Kyle Davidson has already kicked off the team’s rebuild with several trades, and there should be more on the way. Yet, that does not mean that the team should be quiet during free agency. They should be looking for some additions this offseason, and one position that Davidson should focus on is defense. With this, these three pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defensemen could be a good fit for the team moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRN News 2

Duchene scores 40th in 3-2 Preds win over Calgary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund scored the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IceHogs reduce their magic number to two

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Mike Hardman’s two tally night, including a goal in the last minute of play, paired with a career-high 43-save night from goaltender Cale Morris gave the Rockford IceHogs (35-36-4-1) a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves (46-15-5-5) Tuesday night at Allstate Arena. The IceHogs magic number has now gone down to two, so […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Nikita Zadorov
Person
Erik Gudbranson
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Noah Hanifin
Person
Taylor Raddysh
Person
Jonathan Toews
NHL

Game Day: Flames vs. Preds Preview

The Nashville Predators will close out their season-long five-game homestand this evening with a matchup against the Calgary Flames. The Flames currently sit atop the Pacific Division and could be a potential First Round matchup for the Preds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the second of three meetings between Nashville and Calgary this season; it's the first of two at home with another set to take place next Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Lukas Reichel Should Stay With Blackhawks for Remainder of the Season

The Chicago Blackhawks are nearing the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. They were officially eliminated from playoff contention on April 5, and times are tough. When a team is eliminated from playoff contention, you usually hope the rest of the season will end as soon as possible, and it hasn’t been easy considering the Blackhawks have not recorded a winning streak since March 23.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Wilson, Kniazev & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane’s grievance hearing over the termination of his contract took place today, though it remains unclear at this time when proceedings will end. In other news, a ceremony that was supposed to take place this Saturday to honour former general manager Doug Wilson on his Hall of Fame induction has been postponed. Flipping over to the hockey side of things, prospect Artemi Kniazev is said to be progressing well in his first season as a pro with the San Jose Barracuda. Last but not least, the Sharks announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed free agent goaltender Strauss Mann to a one-year deal.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Pacific Division
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Flames, Canucks, Capitals, Golden Knights, Hurricanes & Kraken

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” we’ll look at the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Flames’ Gaudreau Reaches 600 Career NHL Points, Surpasses...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces San Jose, seeks 5th straight road win

St. Louis Blues (46-20-11, third in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-34-12, seventh in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits San Jose trying to continue its four-game road winning streak. The Sharks are 15-22-7 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLACKHAWKS

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie on Monday. The Flames kick off a two-game road trip this evening, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 6:00 PM MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The FAN has the radio broadcast covered. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey

Comments / 0

Community Policy