Tampa, FL

QYK Gets Pumped For the Lightning vs. Jets Game

By Darienne Bartsh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a blast at the Tampa Bay Lightning...

ClutchPoints

Hurricanes receive key Frederik Andersen update amid injury worries

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t been playing their best hockey of late, and the injury to goalie Frederik Anderson risked that trend continuing. With the playoffs mere weeks away, Carolina is hoping to right the ship in time for their push for the Stanley Cup. On Monday, the Canes got a blessing of an update regarding Andersen’s injury, as an MRIon his lower-body injury came back negative, via Pierre LeBrun.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Panthers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-9) VS FLORIDA PANTHERS (54-15-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders return home after a three-game road trip when they take on the red-hot Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. The Panthers have won 10 in a row heading into Tuesday's matchup and the Islanders will look to disrupt the Eastern Conference's top team.
ELMONT, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Game vs. Cubs moved to 6:30 p.m. due to weather concerns

The start time for the Rays’ game against the Cubs tonight in Chicago has been moved up to 6:30 (Tampa Bay time) due to concerns about the weather. The game was to start at 7:40, but the Cubs made the change due to a “forecast for inclement weather.” Per weather.com, there will be heavy rains in the afternoon and then again around 9, with temperatures around 50 degrees and winds in the 20-30 mph range, with stronger gusts possible.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets end west coast trip with 3-2 loss to Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KESQ

Canadiens’ Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington’s 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie’s head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington’s zone. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.
NHL
KTVZ

Aho nets 36th as Carolina tops Coyotes 5-3, ends 2-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his 36th goal midway through the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter, Max Domi, Vincent Trocheck and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, who weathered an Arizona comeback try and strengthened its hold on first place in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina has 106 points, two ahead of the second-place New York Rangers. Nick Ritchie, Loui Eriksson and Alex Galchenyuk scored in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 and 4-1 before getting within 4-3 in the final minutes of the second period. Arizona has lost seven straight and 14 of 16.
NHL
NHL

Sharks defeat Blue Jackets, end 10-game skid

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks ended a 10-game skid by holding off the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 3-2 win at SAP Center on Tuesday. "We feel a little relief, obviously," Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. "It didn't come easy, they pushed us hard. But to get two points, especially after a long road trip, coming home and it's a quick turnaround."
NHL
NHL

Bolts beginning to hit their stride as the playoffs approach

With seven games remaining before the start of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it looks like the Tampa Bay Lightning are beginning to hit their stride. The Bolts have collected seven of a possible 10 points over their last five contests and outscored their opponents by a combined total of 17-10 during that span.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Cats Forecast: Panthers heating up as the regular season winds down

The Panthers are getting hot at the perfect time. Entering this week sitting at 54-15-6 and riding a 10-game winning streak, they currently own a solid eight-point cushion for first place in the Atlantic Division with only seven games left to play. Hoping to lock up home-ice advantage in the...
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers extend winning streak to 11

April 20 - Aleksander Barkov completed a hat trick 20 seconds into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied late to defeat the New York Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night in Elmont, N.Y., for their 11th consecutive win. Barkov got behind the defense, took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and slid the...
NHL
Yardbarker

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

Having dropped 10 straight, the San Jose Sharks welcome in the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. San Jose was handed a 5-4 overtime defeat on the road its last time out on April 17 against the Minnesota Wild. The Sharks got two points apiece out of four players, including Rudolfs Balcers (one goal and one assist) and Noah Gregor (one goal and one assist).
SAN JOSE, CA

