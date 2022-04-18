ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find the perfect Mother’s Day gift at Proflowers and save 15 percent

By Camryn La Sala
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Finding the perfect gift for the woman who taught you manners, held you while you cried and cheered you on during every stage of life is no easy feat. Nevertheless, we can assure you that she’ll likely enjoy a beautiful bouquet or gift basket for Mother’s Day . The best place to shop? Proflowers !

Proflowers offers a wide variety of arrangements ranging from sunflowers, roses, tulips and plants, as well as tasty treats like festive chocolate-covered strawberries and relaxing gift baskets that feature spa products to create your very own oasis at home.

In an effort to make Mother’s Day that much more special this year, Proflowers is offering New York Post readers an exclusive 15% off your order with the promo code NYPOST15 .

Keep reading to check out top picks from Proflowers’ 2022 Mother’s Day collection .

Proflowers ​​Fiesta Bouquet , $69+ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YXIb_0fCdcagT00 Proflowers

This arrangement starts at just $69 depending on the size you choose and features a gorgeous, lively mix of vibrant flowers to add a pop of color and a burst of excitement for your mom on her big day.

proflowers Proflowers Lavender Spa Day Gift Basket , $130
Bring the spa right to the comfort of her own home with this luxurious gift basket that’s jam-packed with relaxing goodies. This thoughtful gift features a pair of slippers, a lavender soap bar, a lavender lotion, a lavender sachet, lavender hand soap, a lavender candle, a loofah, a pumice brush and a bath bomb.

Proflowers Donut Pops , $55 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNwTx_0fCdcagT00 Proflowers

If she loves flowers just as much as she loves donuts, combine her two favorite things with this fun bouquet filled with her favorite desserts.

For more recommendations, check out the New York Post Shopping section.

