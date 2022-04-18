ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Eat to Beat Disease" Author William Li, MD

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Li, MD, is a physician and scientist who says we can transform our...

MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Alcoholism drug restores macular degeneration vision loss in mice

Researchers may have found a way to revive some vision loss caused by age-related macular degeneration and the inherited disease retinitis pigmentosa. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness. Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a rare genetic disorder that causes the breakdown and loss of cells in the retina.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because they failed to treat him properly as he was diagnosed with migraine and sent home even though it was later discovered he suffered serious stroke.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Can CBD Help in Managing Nerve Pain and Nerve Damage?

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Pain signals are carried to the brain through neuronal transmissions within the body. Although this sensation is unpleasant, it serves a critical purpose: it protects the body from injury. When you put your foot on a heated surface, your brain receives a warning signal. In healthy persons, this is how the procedure should work. Patients with neuropathic pain, on the other hand, have a malfunctioning nerve signaling system. To put it another way, the pain signals are received by your brain and you experience pain, but there is no evident cause for the discomfort.
HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

Menopause, shortness of breath and the value of personalized medicine

Blanket statements about health practices need to be examined closely. No medicine, no supplement, no movement, no diet, no shot, no practice fits everyone. I ran across an article the other day that provided yet one more reason for personalized medicine, and a reduction in general health policies. This article...
POCATELLO, ID
newsnet5

Study: Patients more likely to develop diabetes after COVID-19 infection

New evidence shows that a COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year. The new findings were published in The Lancet. Researchers looked at medical records of Veterans Affairs patients with coronavirus between 2020 and 2021. Experts found that people who were diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Diseases With Symptoms Similar to Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in both women and men in the United States. When detected at an earlier stage before it metastasizes (spreads), treatment for lung cancer is more likely to be successful. Many people with lung cancer do not have symptoms until the disease...
CANCER

