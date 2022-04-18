"Eat to Beat Disease" Author William Li, MD

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Pain signals are carried to the brain through neuronal transmissions within the body. Although this sensation is unpleasant, it serves a critical purpose: it protects the body from injury. When you put your foot on a heated surface, your brain receives a warning signal. In healthy persons, this is how the procedure should work. Patients with neuropathic pain, on the other hand, have a malfunctioning nerve signaling system. To put it another way, the pain signals are received by your brain and you experience pain, but there is no evident cause for the discomfort.

HEALTH ・ 22 DAYS AGO