Relationship Advice

23 Spring Dinner Party Recipes That Demand a Patio Gathering

By Katherine Gillen
purewow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer entertaining, you’re sweating straight into your salad (and don’t even think about turning on the oven). Spring, on the other hand, boasts moderate temperatures and the return of fresh produce. While everyone’s still freaking out over asparagus, take advantage of the excitement and host a soirée. Start with these...

www.purewow.com

LIVESTRONG.com

15 Slow Cooker Seafood Recipes for a High-Protein Dinner

Slow cooker recipes always come in handy on busy weeknights or for meals that you can "set and forget" instead of standing over the stove. But slow cookers go way beyond cooking beef, chicken and pork. In fact, you can make slow cooker seafood recipes that are delicious, quick to put together and full of nutrients.
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
purewow.com

20 Girls’ Night Out Ideas That Are Way Better Than Dinner and Drinks

You’re long overdue for a night out with your friend group, but the dinner and drinks routine is starting to feel a little stale. Good news: We rounded up 20 fresh girls’ night out ideas—from glamping to trivia—so you can enjoy a more meaningful social experience with your favorite people.
The Kitchn

Buttery Baked Rice

If you’re not already a baked rice convert, I can tell you from experience that after making baked rice once, there’s a good chance you’ll never go back to the stovetop method again. This method for making buttery baked rice is absolutely foolproof, and it truly couldn’t be easier.
Parade

37 Great-For-You Green Smoothie Recipes to Start Your Day Right

The green smoothies trend has been going on for quite a few years, and it’s probably not going away anytime soon. It’s simple, easy to whip together, incredibly flexible to make and can keep you full for quite long periods of time if you happen to be detoxing, or simply trying to drink your greens.
