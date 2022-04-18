ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for fourth straight week

By Dan Harralson
Tennessee won its fifth consecutive Southeastern Conference series Sunday against Alabama.

No. 1 Tennessee (33-3, 14-1 SEC) defeated Alabama (24-13, 8-7 SEC), 15-4, Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols won its first four SEC series by sweeping South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Following the Tennessee-Alabama series, the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll was released Monday.

The Vols are ranked No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.

The entire USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll can be viewed here.

Tennessee will play host to Bellarmine Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols will travel to Florida April 22-24 for its sixth SEC series.

