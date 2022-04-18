ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Shop Has The Tastiest Donuts In Florida

Donuts are a perfect sweet treat, whether you need a quick bite or something filling after a nice meal. Sometimes, people want donuts that are over-glazed, dripping with toppings , or just bursting with flavor. Thankfully, Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious donuts in every state.

"We've partnered with Yelp to find the best donut in every state. To create this list, Yelp scoured the 'donut' category and selected the best donut-maker in each state," according to the website. "Using Yelp's list of the best donut shops, we combed through the reviews to find the donuts that stood out at each establishment."

Here is the writers' pick for Florida: the Fruity Pebbles Donut at Donnie's Donuts !

"While all of the donuts at Donnie's received glowing reviews, the Fruity Pebbles Donut seems to take the cake," writers say. "After the first bite, one customer says, 'I almost turned my car around to grab another one because it was that good.'"

According to the business' website, the Fruity Pebbles Donut is one of their local faves. They describe it as "our hand made buttercream vanilla icing dunked in your favorite fruity pebbles." If you want to try one, Donnie's Donuts has two locations in Florida: Ormand Beach (200 E. Granda Blvd) and New Smyrna Beach (1112 Canal St).

Click here to check out Eat This' full list of mouth-watering donuts.

