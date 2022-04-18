ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Art In Action: New Exhibits At Lakeland Art Gallery, Warsaw City Hall

By Guest Author
inkfreenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are starting a new series next week that will reveal artists who may be a surprise to you. In the meantime, we are inviting you to view two artists whose work is available to view in-person and locally, for free. The first artist is Patrick Dillon, a wood-turning...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

In new museum exhibit, security guards choose the art

BALTIMORE, Md. — Amid a museum’s paintings and sculptures, both new and old, Joan Smith usually makes her rounds. “I am a security officer,” she said. Now, she’s got a new job title to add to that – exhibit curator. “It's an historical event for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Portsmouth Herald

Exhibits, galleries, theater and more: Seacoast arts and culture news

KENNEBUNK, Maine – The Brick Store Museum is hosting a virtual springtime lecture series called “Expanded Perspectives of History,” supported by the Maine Humanities Council. The series will be delivered via Zoom every two weeks. On these dedicated Thursdays at 2 p.m., the Museum will present a visiting virtual lecturer to speak on different perspectives of the history we know. Registration is free, and spots can be reserved on www.brickstoremuseum.org.
KENNEBUNK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Bloomington, IN
Warsaw, IN
Entertainment
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Northern Virginia Daily

Three local retirees featured in MSV's Art in the Halls exhibit

When the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley approached art instructor Gale Bowman-Harlow for recommendations of contemporary African American artists to feature in an upcoming exhibit, there was no question in her mind. It needed to be Berryville artist Loretta Allison and Winchester artists Carmen Crawford and her husband, Ray Crawford.
BERRYVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dillon
New Haven Independent

Shula Weinstein Brings A Coastal Town To Life

The colorful digital artwork on the walls brought sparks of light to the space at Never Ending Books. In one piece, swirls of darkness and fluorescence together ripped across an undulating landscape. In another, the dark forms of buildings, lit from within by explosions of brightness, melted into one another, suggesting vastness and a riotous amount of life. In still another, the forms of leaves and pale branches draped across the view of a passing stream. They and many others are part of visual artist and musician Shula Weinstein’s show ​“The Sun Rises on a Coastal Town,” running now at the State Street spot for the next few weeks.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The Best Pottery Wheels for Young Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
DESIGN
CBS News

The mystery of Francis Hines, and a dumpster full of art treasures

In 2017, Jared Whipple, a skateboarder and a mechanic in rural Connecticut, got a call from a contractor buddy who'd been hired to clean out an old barn. "He just said, 'Jared, nobody's been in there in, like, 40 years!" When Whipple and his friend, George Martin, arrived at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Art#Art Education#Auction#Sears
ARTnews

Tour Cecilia Alemani’s Venice Biennale Exhibition, Coursing with Surrealist Energies and Abounding with Bodies

Click here to read the full article. At last—Venice. For the first time since 2019, La Biennale is on view in the Most Serene Republic. Cecilia Alemani, the chief curator of High Line Art in New York, is at the helm of this, the 59th edition, and she has organized a central exhibition that is a feast of breathtaking proportions. Titled “The Milk of Dreams,” after a children’s book by the artist Leonora Carrington, it includes 213 artists across the show’s two traditional locations, the Central Pavilion and the Arsenale. The vast majority of them identify as female or gender-nonconforming—a thrilling change of...
VISUAL ART
Shropshire Star

Heritage trail available at historic county venue

People can take part in a family-friendly trail around some of the key monuments around The Ironbridge Gorge which was designated as one of the UK's first World Heritage Site in 1986. This month marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the World Heritage Convention, designed to safeguard exceptional...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Pace Publishing Documents the Artistic Evolution of Wilfredo Lam

The book is available to purchase for $50 USD. Wifredo Lam was a Cuban artist best known for his large-scale paintings that interjected Modernist techniques with Afro-Cuban imagery. Pace Publishing has released a new book chronicling the recent retrospective exhibition on the artist that went on view at the gallery’s New York flagship this past year.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
The Associated Press

Austrian avant-garde artist Hermann Nitsch dies at 83

BERLIN (AP) — Hermann Nitsch, an Austrian avant-garde artist known among other things for works in which he used blood and animal entrails, has died. He was 83. Nitsch’s wife, Rita Nitsch, told the Austria Press Agency on Tuesday that Nitsch died at a hospital in the Austrian town of Mistelbach on Monday after a serious illness.
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Elbo Drops Ptery and Steggo Dinosaur Vinyl Art Toys

Renowned for his glass pipe artwork, Elbo has dropped his latest vinyl art toys on HBX. Like the artist’s popular glass pipe designs, the new figurines are based on his signature dinosaur motifs, featuring an 8-inch Ptery and 10-inch Steggo dinosaurs in gray colorways. Ptery takes after the characteristics of a pterodactyl and is seen in a crouched position with an intense gaze. In contrast, the Steggo, reminiscent of a stegosaurus, is more laidback and relaxed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Art in America

Venice Diary: At the Arsenale

In the exhibition text for “The Milk of Dreams,” the main event at the 59th Venice Biennale, artistic director Cecilia Alemani identifies a set of key questions that the show takes up: “How is the definition of the human changing? What constitutes life, and what differentiates plant and animal, human and non-human?” In the Arsenale half of the show, at least, this brief is taken rather literally: humanoids and hybrid figures abound. Dominating the opening antechamber is Simone Leigh’s massive bronze sculpture Brick House (2019), part of a series in which the Black female body merges with a range of vernacular architectural forms, including the domed earthen huts of the Mousgoum people of Cameroon and the Natchez, Mississippi, roadside restaurant Mammy’s Cupboard, housed in the voluminous skirt of a stereotypical mammy figure holding out a serving tray. (Leigh’s sculpture will be familiar to New Yorkers because of its appearance on the High Line, where Alemani has served as chief curator since 2011.) It is echoed, in the next room, by a group of five similarly massive adobe sculptures of anthropomorphized vessels based on Indigenous clay ovens by Argentinian artist Gabriel Chaile, each one representing a member of his family.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy