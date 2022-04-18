ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

One dead after Easter Sunday shooting in Hearne

By Tyler Hoskins
Bryan College Station Eagle
 1 day ago

Hearne police have identified the man who was killed in an Easter Sunday shooting as 43-year-old Cleophus Webster. Police said...

theeagle.com

