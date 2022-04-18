ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnancy

Answers to Embarrassing Questions about Mothering

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBailey Gaddis is a doula and birth educator who has all...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
DoYouRemember?

This Couples’ Therapist Reveals The One Habit That Tells Her A Couple Is Headed For Divorce

One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone his vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone his vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from his boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
Daily Fort Worth

Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because they failed to treat him properly as he was diagnosed with migraine and sent home even though it was later discovered he suffered serious stroke.
HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy