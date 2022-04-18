ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

State police ask for help identifying dead male child found in Washington County

By Joe Schroeder
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help in a child death investigation that began Saturday in Washington County.

Indiana State Police in Sellersburg received a tip around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that a local mushroom hunter had found the body of a Black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County.

On Sunday, ISP sent out a release saying detectives need the public’s help in identifying the child, who is described as being a young, Black male between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. The child is approximately 4 feet tall and has a slim build and a short haircut.

Investigators said they believe the child’s death occurred sometime within the last week. However, ISP has not released a time or cause of death because an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information that could help identify the child is being asked to call ISP Detective Matt Busick at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

