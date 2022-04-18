ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Egypt cuts TikTok influencer sentence to 3 years

By Khaled DESOUKI
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18C1Xj_0fCdYZom00
A woman watches a video of Egyptian influencer Haneen Hossam on the video-sharing app TikTok in Egypt's capital Cairo on July 28, 2020 /AFP/File

An Egyptian court has reduced TikTok influencer Haneen Hossam's 10-year "human trafficking" sentence to three years, a judicial source told AFP on Monday.

While the jail time was reduced, Hossam was also fined 200,000 Egyptian pounds ($10,800) by the Cairo Criminal Court, said the source.

The targeting of female influencers has rekindled a heated debate in the deeply conservative Muslim country over what constitutes individual freedoms and social values.

Hossam was first arrested in 2020 and, along with another influencer Mowada al-Adham, was sentenced to two years for "attacking society's values" in their videos. An appeals court acquitted the pair in January last year but they were later charged with "human trafficking" for ostensibly profiting off girls' "immodest" social media activity.

Hossam was charged over one video telling her 1.3 million followers on the video sharing app that girls can make money by working with her on social media.

Then aged 19, she was sentenced in absentia and arrested last June.

Adham received a six-year sentence and a 200,000-pound fine. She is still behind bars.

Hossam's lawyer Hussein al-Baqar confirmed to AFP that the sentence had been reduced. As she has already served 21 months including time under investigation, "she can be released in June or July," Baqar said, adding the latest sentence could still be appealed.

Her case returned to court under a routine process because she was no longer in absentia.

Targeting women in media is not unusual in Egypt, where several belly dancers and pop singers have been targeted in recent years over online content deemed too racy or suggestive.

Egypt has over the past few years enforced strict internet controls through laws allowing authorities to block websites seen as a threat to national security and to monitor personal social media accounts with more than 5,000 followers.

Monday's ruling "means that the justice system is criminalising what influencers globally do every day when they invite others to work with them and monetise TikTok activity," Mai el-Sadany, Managing Director of the Washington, DC-based Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, tweeted.

"There are real and serious cases of human trafficking that must be prosecuted -- these TikTok cases are not it."

Country
Egypt
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Russian mother in Wisconsin accused of killing eight-year-old son after getting enraged at war in Ukraine

A Russian woman living in Wisconsin has been accused of murdering her eight-year-old son and attempting to kill her 11-year-old son after she allegedly became agitated about the war in Ukraine.Natalia Aleksandrovna Hitchcock, 41, a resident of Plank Trail Lane in Sheboygan Falls, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, reported Law & Crime.The Sheboygan Falls police department said on 31 March that Ms Hitchcock assaulted her eight-year-old son Oliver in their apartment the previous day. The child’s father, who was also in the apartment, called emergency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
