Rio Hackford dead at 51: The Mandalorian and Swingers actor passes away as cause of death revealed

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 1 day ago

THE Mandalorian and Swingers actor Rio Hackford has died of a sudden illness.

Hackford died Thursday in Sunset Beach, California, after a long, unspecified illness, his brother, Alex, told Variety over the weekend.

Actor Rio Hackford has passed away at 51 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhDQU_0fCdYTWQ00
Rio Hackford and his stepmom Helen Mirren in 2009 Credit: Alamy

Hackford's friend and screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of the late actor.

"Rio was more attuned to experience than anyone I've ever known," DeVincentis wrote.

"He would stop what was happening to point it out, compel you to pay attention. He would order you a must-have experience from a beloved menu and hold your eye as you paid attention to what was happening in your mouth.

"'Right, Guy? I mean… right?' He would put an experience for you on the stereo, then start it over and play it again for you because we were talking over it the first time and 'Pal, you really have to listen to it,'" DeVincentis added.

He began his career in Hollywood in 1990, appearing in the film Pretty Woman as a junkie.

Hackford made several small roles in various films, including Safe, Exit to Eden, Déjà Vu, I Love Your Work, Blood In Blood Out, Treasure Island, Sherrybaby, and Strange Days before appearing as Skully in Swingers.

He was famously recognized for playing the recurring role of Toby in the TV series Treme.

In The Mandalorian, he was the on-set performer of the droid IG-11, who was voiced by Taiki Waititi.

His most recent credit was in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Heckford owned several bars in the Calfornia area, including Monty in Los Angeles, Homestead in San Francisco, and New Orleans clubs Pal's Lounge and One-Eyed Jacks.

He is survived by his wife, musician Libby Grace, two children, brother Alex, his father and stepmother Helen Mirren.

Comments / 7

Fight Nice
1d ago

hey US sun! you forgot to mention what he does of. ya know, like the title promises? "sudden illness" isn't a cause.

Reply
4
Mamabird
1d ago

well, make up your mind. is it a "sudden illness" or a "long, unspecified illness"? Great journalism!!

Reply
5
