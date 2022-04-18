Merrimack woman dies week after wrong-way highway crash

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A Merrimack woman has died just over a week after she caused a four-vehicle crash by driving the wrong way on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, state police said Monday.

The 83-year-old woman died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained in the April 8 crash. Police said she was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway that morning when she collided head-on with a pickup truck. One of the vehicles then struck a Jeep, which went off the road and rolled over. Two other cars also were struck, and several people were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.