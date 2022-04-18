Bradenton Man Charged In Easter Weekend Sarasota Shooting

SARASOTA, FL. – A 24-year-old Bradenton man is facing charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Assault with a Weapon without Intent to Kill after a shooting incident that happened over the weekend in the City of Sarasota.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, just before 8:30 p.m., Sarasota Police officers responded to the intersection of 23 rd Street and Dixie Avenue, Sarasota.

Officers learned one of the shooting suspects was in custody and two other people were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the shooting. Sarasota Police officers believe Miller started shooting at a group of men in the area after an argument.

Yalik Miller, 24

Based on statements made during their investigation, Sarasota Police officers found probable cause to charge Yalik Miller, 24, with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm because he intentionally shot one of the victims against his will.

Officers found probable cause to charge Miller with Aggravated Assault with a Weapon without Intent to Kill because he intentionally threatened, either by word or act, to do violence against the second victim.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Dominic Harris at 941-263-6825 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com .

