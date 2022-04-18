ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuxedo, NC

One person dead following wrong-way crash on Route 17 in Tuxedo

By Erin Nolan, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFRDw_0fCdY7Qv00

TUXEDO – One person was killed and two others injured as a result of a car crash Monday morning on Route 17, according to a statement from New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The crash occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the town of Tuxedo near the Sloatsburg border when a 2007 Honda Accord traveling southbound on Route 17 crossed into the northbound side of the road and hit a truck operated by Nelson Tree Service, LLC, according to the statement.

Route 17: Expansion project receives state funding

Newburgh: New Windsor woman plans housing nonprofit

Nevel said investigators do not currently know why the Honda drove onto the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and ultimately died as a result of the injuries, according to Nevel.

The two occupants of the truck were not seriously injured.

State Police are investigating the fatal crash and being assisted by the town of Tuxedo Police Department and the town of Ramapo Police Department, according to the statement.

This is an ongoing investigation, the statement said, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Erin Nolan is an investigative reporter for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach her at enolan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: One person dead following wrong-way crash on Route 17 in Tuxedo

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP 22News

Deadly crash on Route 57 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly fiery crash on Route 57 in Agawam. According to the Massachusetts State Police, one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 57 westbound next to the Garden Street overpass at around 3:40 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2021 Lincoln Navigator was westbound when it went off the road to the right and struck the bridge abutment. The vehicle then caught fire.
AGAWAM, MA
5NEWS

One person dead after motorcycle crash in Rogers

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on South 8th St. and West Pleasant Grove Road. 23-year-old Jefferson Davis of Springdale was driving a 1993 Kawasaki southbound on Highway 71B and was approaching the intersection of W Pleasant Grove Road when another vehicle turned in front of him on a green light.
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuxedo, NC
WDBJ7.com

One person dead, another injured in Pulaski crash involving lawn mower

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed and another person critically injured Tuesday in a crash involving a vehicle and a lawn mower. According to the Pulaski Police Department, officers were called to Lee Highway and Northwood Drive for a crash around 8:16 p.m. Officers found a man and...
PULASKI, VA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Men killed in wrong-way Meridian crash identified

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 1:19 a.m. east of Eagle Road in Meridian, according to Idaho State Police. Investigators say 29-year-old Irving Velasquez Barajas of Simi Valley, California, was driving the wrong way...
MERIDIAN, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

One Man Dead in Crash

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on March 24, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., near Butte City, in Butte County, Idaho. A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 39 year old male from Caldwell, Idaho, was following a 1999 Ford F250 pickup driven by a 70 year old male from Arco, Idaho. The vehicles were westbound on US 20-26 near milepost 251, just west of Butte City. The Chevrolet drove into the rear of the Ford. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The driver of the Ford was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
BUTTE CITY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Gannett#Traffic Accident#Nelson Tree Service#Llc#Good Samaritan Hospital#Tuxedo Police Department#Ramapo Police Department
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

Police search for witnesses to deadly wrong way crash

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Wrong way crashes continue to put drivers in danger. The latest happening just yesterday in Plainville on I-84. The wrong way driver died at the crash site. State police are still trying to figure out exactly why the driver was going the wrong way. Data shows...
PLAINVILLE, CT
AZFamily

Car crash in Mesa leaves one person dead, others injured

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday evening. It happened near Gilbert and Lindsay roads. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and spotted a black car on the sidewalk with damage to the front hood and windshield. A white car was also seen a short distance away with damage to its passenger side.
MESA, AZ
WFMZ-TV Online

3 dead in crash on Route 33 in Bushkill Twp.

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police confirm a crash in Northampton County that closed Route 33 north on Thursday morning led to the death of multiple people. The Northampton County Coroner confirms three people died. The fatal crash caused detours on Route 33 north for multiple hours. PSP report...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSLTV

One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Officials with the Unified Police Department say one person was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday morning at 9:15. The woman killed was identified as Patricia Ann Earl, age 33. Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police said the crash occurred near the intersection of 7500 South...
MIDVALE, UT
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found Dead

Florida Double Homicide Suspect Found DeadFlorida Mugshot. According to Florida investigators, just before 3 p.m., on Monday, April 18, Anglin was spotted near the 900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The preliminary investigation revealed BSO VIPER (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) units were conducting surveillance in the area when a subject matching Anglin's description was observed walking northbound on East Sunrise Boulevard before entering the Circle K located at 901 W. Sunrise Blvd.
FLORIDA STATE
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

1K+
Followers
600
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy