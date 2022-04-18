TUXEDO – One person was killed and two others injured as a result of a car crash Monday morning on Route 17, according to a statement from New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

The crash occurred at 7:33 a.m. in the town of Tuxedo near the Sloatsburg border when a 2007 Honda Accord traveling southbound on Route 17 crossed into the northbound side of the road and hit a truck operated by Nelson Tree Service, LLC, according to the statement.

Nevel said investigators do not currently know why the Honda drove onto the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and ultimately died as a result of the injuries, according to Nevel.

The two occupants of the truck were not seriously injured.

State Police are investigating the fatal crash and being assisted by the town of Tuxedo Police Department and the town of Ramapo Police Department, according to the statement.

This is an ongoing investigation, the statement said, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Erin Nolan is an investigative reporter for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach her at enolan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: One person dead following wrong-way crash on Route 17 in Tuxedo