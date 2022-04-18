Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout explores marriage, memory and class in 'Oh William!'

Daytime Emmy award-winning actor opens up about his character’s Port Charles first love interest. General Hospital vet Tristan Rogers (Robert) recently sat down with his co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) for a “different” State of Mind interview, more storytelling, “more of a fun” discussion. And boy did we learn some neat facts along the way…
Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84.
Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified.
The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
Watching the second season of "Bridgerton," it's clear that the people in charge of creating this sumptuous Regency feast know a lot about their source material. No, I don't just mean Julia Quinn's original "Bridgerton" novels, but also the work of two of the greatest romance authors of all time: Jane Austen and William Shakespeare. As Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) butt heads and try to fall in love, they walk in the footsteps of other iconic couples that came before them.
"'Water by the Spoonful' is about finding connection," said Meg DeBoard, director of the Cygnet Theatre production. "Some of our characters find connection virtually through a chat room. Some of them find it physically through their family. And also sometimes you just find connection through strangers." DeBoard, who recently wrapped...
The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, best-selling author and visiting professor Barton Gellman will deliver a lecture titled “Secrets, Leaks and the National Security State” at 7 p.m. on April 5 on the SUNY New Paltz campus. Gellman, a staff writer at The Atlantic, is the SUNY New Paltz 2022 Visiting...
Bridgerton is back and introducing a whole new set of characters with the arrival of the Sharma family, comprised of mother, Lady Mary (Shelley Conn), and daughters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Of course, like any new thing in the ton, the Sharmas grab a lot of attention...
The growing chasm between Kate and Toby ripped open even more on Tuesday’s episode of “This Is Us.”. The episode followed the couple as Kate went to San Francisco, where Toby has been working. Hoping they could get some quality time without their kids, things unfurled quickly as it became apparent they were not on the same page when it came to their family life.
As New York Times Bestselling Author Chloe Benjamin was riding the wave of success for her book, “The Immortalist," she had a physical breakdown. She shared her story on "CBS Mornings" and her advice for redefining what success looks like.
Surely the biggest omission from the jubilee book list is William Golding’s Lord of the Flies? But I guess a committee that thinks ER Braithwaite’s To Sir, With Love is a major novel is hardly going to buy into Golding’s more dystopian view of children (The God of Small Things to Shuggie Bain: the Queen’s jubilee book list, 18 April).
A group of elderly Italian men sit around drinking red wine, eating spaghetti and trading local folk stories passed down by their parents and grandparents. It was different back then, explains one old boy; there was no TV, so people had to sit around talking of an evening (though sitting around talking is precisely what this lot are doing). He tells the tale of Luciano, the illegitimate son of a local doctor sometime in the 19th century. It’s a dark story, he warns. Though possibly not dark enough. What first-time feature directors Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis seem to be going for here is a Herzogian waking nightmare, but the necessary sense of horror and despair never fully comes off.
Emily St John Mandel’s 2014 breakout novel, Station Eleven, told the story of a global pandemic that originates in the former Soviet Union and decimates life on Earth. A page-turner with an eerie, elegiac quality, it won the Arthur C Clarke award and was widely praised for its fine storytelling and for the unsettling glimpses it gave of our world plausibly unravelling into chaos and the dystopian existence beyond it. Five years after it came out, and with an HBO adaptation in the pipeline, it acquired an aura of creepy prophecy as Covid-19 made us all fluent in the language of pandemics. What made the book’s apparent prescience doubly strange is that one of Mandel’s hallmarks as a writer is noticing the echoes between apparently chance events: the links between distant characters, motifs from art recurring in life, and the historical echoes of long-separated incidents. The coincidence of a book meaningfully anticipating a current predicament could be one of her novelistic devices.
When you think of classic books you read in school, one that pops up the most is the 1945 novella Animal Farm by George Orwell, and now that dystopian tale is getting an animated adaptation. According to Deadline, Andy Serkis will be directing the animated film for Aniventure and his company The Imaginarium. The screenplay will be written by Nick Stoller, who will also produce the film with Adam Nagle.
Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
We’re thrilled to join with such an iconic British institution as Shakespeare’s Globe to bring the work of Shakespeare to life. Making the arts accessible to our young audiences is something we are deeply passionate about so I’m delighted that through CBeebies, families will be able to enjoy the live experience of Shakespeare at the Globe from the comfort of their homes.
How did the novelist adapt her bestseller The Taxidermist’s Daughter for the stage? By stripping out the gore, ratcheting up the revenge – and asking her actor son for tips. ‘I’ve very much enjoyed turning 60,” says Kate Mosse, tipping several sachets of sugar into a cup of...
Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo and Seamus Heaney are among the literary stars to feature on the BBC’s list of 70 books to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The Big Jubilee Read campaign was created to celebrate books by authors from across the Commonwealth published during the last 70 years of the monarch’s reign.A panel of librarians, booksellers and literature specialists chose the titles from a readers’ choice longlist, with ten books for each decade.The list, which was created by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency, spans 31 countries and six continents.Among the selection is Canadian author Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel...
**MAJOR spoilers for Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix**
We love a twist ending, but Netflix‘s Anatomy of a Scandal‘s big earth-shattering reveal happens mid-season, at the end of Episode 4. Moreover, it’s a wild one that shakes the foundation of the series and pushes it into the realm of tawdry soap opera. So what exactly goes down? And what does Michelle Dockery‘s no-nonsense barrister Kate Woodcroft have to do with the shy, nerdy, and improbably named Holly Berry (Nancy Farino)? Turns out a lot!
Anatomy of a Scandal is a new Netflix thriller from David E. Kelley, the man who brought...
Comments / 0