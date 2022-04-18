ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Pudgy Texas State Troopers Could Be Pulled Off Enforcement Duties

By Allie Morris, The Dallas Morning News
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 state troopers will need to slim down by year’s end or face discipline under a controversial policy the Texas Department of Public Safety is enforcing...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 95

Boo
1d ago

It should be like that in every branch of law enforcement.. if you get jumped or attacked by someone you need to be able to defend yourself, unless you live somewhere that all they do is ride around in their patrol vehicle

Reply(3)
51
Gina Wright
22h ago

Totally agree!!! Being retired from the military we were accountable to fitness. I always thought every law enforcing branch should follow military guidelines.

Reply(1)
35
ZooSolo MoHambone
22h ago

Fat people do not make good police period. They can't do anything physical and rely on fear of the law in confrontation.

Reply(7)
20
