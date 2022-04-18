Pudgy Texas State Troopers Could Be Pulled Off Enforcement Duties

It's been 25 years since a Trooper from the Great State of Arkansas was named National Trooper of the Year, well, we won't be able to say that again for a while. Congratulations to Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris, he has been selected as National Trooper of the Year by the leadership of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Division. This prestigious award was presented Wednesday night, March 24, 2022, during a ceremony in Seattle, Washington before an audience of law enforcement officers from across the nation.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO