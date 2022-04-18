Santa Rosa storefront fire caused by electric issue, officials say

An electrical issue triggered a fire that burned the facade of a clothing store in southwest Santa Rosa on Sunday night, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 11:11 p.m. at Mercadito Roseland, located in the former Dollar Tree space at 777 Sebastopol Rd., officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the facade was ablaze directly above the front entrance, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner. Nobody was inside the building.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and nobody was hurt, Gloeckner said.

An investigator found the fire was caused by a fault in the building’s electrical wiring, though the exact details of the cause have not been determined yet, officials said.

The blaze caused about $50,000 in damage to the building, officials said.

