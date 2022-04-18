ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa storefront fire caused by electric issue, officials say

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgyw5_0fCdX16M00

An electrical issue triggered a fire that burned the facade of a clothing store in southwest Santa Rosa on Sunday night, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 11:11 p.m. at Mercadito Roseland, located in the former Dollar Tree space at 777 Sebastopol Rd., officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the facade was ablaze directly above the front entrance, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Gloeckner. Nobody was inside the building.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes and nobody was hurt, Gloeckner said.

An investigator found the fire was caused by a fault in the building’s electrical wiring, though the exact details of the cause have not been determined yet, officials said.

The blaze caused about $50,000 in damage to the building, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Apartment fire in Scott was caused by electrical malfunction

The Scott Fire Department has determined the fire last week at an apartment on Marigny Circle was electrical. On Tuesday, Scott FD says the fire on Friday, March 18, 2022, at a four-plex apartment was determined to be started by an electrical malfunction in the attic area of the apartment.
ACCIDENTS
The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa house fire displaces 6 people

A fire Sunday night at a home in southwest Santa Rosa caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced the six people who lived there, officials said. The blaze at 910 Fresno Ave. was reported shortly after 11 p.m., according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The people inside the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Roseland, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Accidents
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sebastopol, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Santa Rosa Fire Battalion
SFGate

Teen girl found dead in vehicle from apparent gunshot wound

LIVERMORE (BCN) Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle.
LIVERMORE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a three-car crash on Highway 156 east of Flint Road on Saturday night. At around 10:45 p.m. a 1995 Honda Accord was going westbound on Highway 156 east of Flint Road and a 2020 Nissan Moreno was going eastbound on the same road The post Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch car does ‘donuts’ in parking lot, gets towed

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived. Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
KTVU FOX 2

Home Depot fire suspect arrested, DA says

A suspect has been arrested and will be charged for starting the massive fire that tore through a Home Depot in San Jose, authorities announced Monday. The suspect's identity and other information about the investigation will be revealed on Tuesday, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office said. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
3K+
Followers
318
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy