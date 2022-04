Our climate is always changing. Famed Astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson said you can look to space to see some natural reasons for that. “The sun, over its life, has gotten about 30% more luminous since it was born,” and he added “Earth's tilt on its axis, actually bobs up and down and it's not always the same distance from the Sun, we have the elliptical orbit.”

