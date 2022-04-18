Erik Erickson, 65, of Wall Lake, formerly of Albert City

The Lake Charles City Council has a new District A councilman following Saturday’s election. Ronnie Harvey Jr. received 870 votes, or 72 percent, while T.A. Jones received 341 votes, or 28 percent. Both are Democrats. The unofficial turnout for the election was 17 percent, according to the Louisiana Secretary...
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Gunfire at an Albert Lea motel results in probation for a Mason City woman. Jessica Ann Hutfles, 32, was sentenced Thursday in Freeborn County District Court to five years of supervised probation. Hutfles pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident...
Authorities say a Pleasant Hill man who fell from a boat on a city lake over the weekend drowned. Television station KSHB reports that the incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 67-year-old Michael L. Hamilton of Pleasant Hill, fell from a...
Comments / 0