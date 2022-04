Tunic is full of good ideas, but its best feature is a collectible, half-legible manual that teaches you valuable lessons while filling your heart with nostalgia. Finding and scanning new pages of the manual is a key part of Tunic, as our own Sam Loveridge said in her preview of the game, which can fairly be described as the cute Elden Ring you didn't know you needed. The pages are mostly written in a fictional language, but the images and some trace notes give you just enough information to help you out in meaningful ways.

