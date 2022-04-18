ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Only against 'aggressive resistance': TPD review board releases recommendations on use of batons

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee’s citizen-led Police Review Board has recommended that officers only use their batons to overcome “aggressive resistance,” a suggestion born out of its review of the DUI arrest of a man in May .

The 9-member panel released its recommendations following the arrest of Jacquez Kirkland last summer. Kirkland was on West Tennessee Street when officers found him asleep at the wheel at a red light. As he was being taken into custody, four officers began to struggle with him and used batons to subdue him.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell accepted one of the CPRB’s recommendations but rejected one that would have added to the department’s use of force policy. The addition suggested when multiple officers are responding to an incident involving a single suspect, they should only use a baton to respond to “aggravated aggressive resistance.”

Revell reasoned that the recommendation could restrict officers from using their baton when they may need it most.

“The implication for this recommendation could cause an officer to be unable to utilize a baton unless there was an action that is likely to result in death or serious injury to any person,” Revell wrote in his response. “Additionally, the recommendation could increase the likelihood of serious injury to the subject or officer by limiting its utilization at a lower level of resistance.”

Revell said officer training would be enhanced to include officer, subject and environmental factors involved in a resistance incident and that control tactics would be explored for arrests involving multiple officers which could minimize or eliminate the need to use a baton.

CPRB Chairman Edward Gaines said the board would have liked to see both recommendations incorporated into TPD’s policies.

“I appreciate the chief’s willingness to accept our changes for the first recommendation,” Gaines wrote in a press release. “Although the Board is disappointed that he did not accept our second recommendation for making an addition to the policy involving multiple officers and their use of batons when there is only one suspect, we commend the chief and TPD for using this incident as an opportunity to enhance officer training.”

Created in 2020, the board's structure has faced criticism because it has little authority over policies except to make recommendations to Revell and review incidents only after they have gone through the internal review process at the agency.

TPD and top city leadership, including Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber, said the use of a baton to subdue Kirkland was justified under the police department’s policy because he was actively resisting the use of force during his arrest.

Video of the incident showed him being struck in the leg multiple times with a baton while he lay prone on his stomach. The CPRB did not address whether the use of batons against Kirkland was justified, only tackling the broader policy issues surrounding the arrest.

The use of force against Kirkland’s during his arrest prompted calls from the community for TPD to address those policies. At least two city commissioners called for changes , with City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow questioning whether the department’s policy made it OK to “beat a man with a stick who is face down on his stomach?”

The incident drew criticism that TPD has continued to alienate the community on the heels of a tense 2020, in which it came under fire in the wake of three police shootings that resulted in death.

Revell acknowledged the concerns of the community and said he was committed to improving training.

“Without the proper context, an officer's response to resistance may be uncomfortable to view and lacks the input of the engaged officers,” Revell wrote.

“TPD is aware of the historical context associated with this particular tool and pledges to continue a high level of training to ensure officers understand proper utilization and are keenly aware of societal responses and triggers to seeing this instrument be utilized.”

The Citizens Police Review Board meets the first Thursday of every month from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Smith-Williams Service Center on Pasco Street.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Only against 'aggressive resistance': TPD review board releases recommendations on use of batons

Community Policy