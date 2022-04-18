Vote for this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week

With another week in the books, the Big Bend saw some standout performances.

From baseball to track, a handful of athletes stood out among the rest and have earned their way onto this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week ballot.

The Tallahassee Democrat/Big Bend Preps runs an Athlete of the Week contest every week, recognizing one standout high school athlete out of five nominees. Voting for AotW opens on Monday and closes on Thursday.

The Athlete of the Week will be announced at noon on Friday.

Here are this week's nominees.

Baseball

Jace Estes, Wakulla Christian: Struck out 10, allowing two hits, two runs, and walked one in a 7-2 win over Aucilla Christian.

Eduardo Castillo, Leon: Recorded three hits, scored three runs and brought in three runs in a 13-0 win over Brookwood.

Earl Hankerson, Godby: Brought in four runs off of three hits and found home plate twice in a 22-7 win over FAMU DRS.

Dalton Kuhn, Lincoln: Recorded three hits in four plate appearances, recording an RBI of three in a narrow 7-5 win over Nease.

Softball

Gwen McGinnis, Lincoln: Picked up three straight wins against Florida High, Chiles, and Leon. She struck out 10 against Florida High, 13 against Chiles and 12 against Leon. Her performance against the Lions was also a perfect game.

Savanna Irving, Leon: Struck out seven and walked only two in a 13-0 win over Rickards.

Mackenzie Reeder, Maclay: Batted in five runs off of two hits, and scored three of her own in an 18-2 win over Rickards.

Lacrosse

Cannon Diehl, Maclay: Recorded seven goals and three assists in a 22-0 district semifinals win over Trinity Catholic.

Kelcey Marston, Chiles: Recorded a hat-trick (three goals) in a 9-6 district semifinals win over Leon.

Beach volleyball

Lauren Taylor Lozano and Alli Tawney, Lincoln: The No. 3 pairing for the Trojans has gone 8-1 on the year. Has helped Lincoln to an 8-2 team record on the year.

