Chef Gordon Ramsay has restaurants all over the world, from everywhere from Chicago to Seoul (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Now, he's slated to open another restaurant in the fall — another location of Ramsay's Kitchen, which has the unique theme of being modeled after the celebrity chef's personal kitchen and features a wide range of cuisine. The only other location is in Boston, which Ramsay describes as a "premier dining destination."

