One day in the future, electric vehicle owners could outnumber those who own regular gas-powered cars. Before that happens, we have to clarify misconceptions about pricing and practicality that serve as cultural barriers to some people, according to electric vehicle owner Jose Alvarez. “Do the research, do the math, it might be cheaper for you,” […] The post Do the math: An electric vehicle could be the cheaper option, advocates say appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO