Allure & Co.

Jen Atkin is not just a hairstylist, she is the hairstylist—having worked for the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, and the entire Kardashian clan (who remain close friends, as you may have seen by now). She is widely popular in the Hollywood scene today, and continues to rise the ranks in all things haircare, as her brand continues to grow. Atkin is also a columnist for Glamour, cofounder of OUAI products, and authored her very first memoir in 2020. Currently, however, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur has had to take a step back, expecting her second child with husband Mike Rosenthal later this year and currently in the midst of a move.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 DAYS AGO