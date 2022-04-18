ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOMO: The Best Coachella 2022 Party Photos

NYLON
Cover picture for the articleThis is FOMO, your destination for...

WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
StyleCaster

Every Celeb Coachella Look You Need To See For Weekend 2 Inspiration

Click here to read the full article. It was impossible to access the internet this past weekend without getting a glimpse into some element of Coachella weekend one. Between footage of Harry Styles performing unreleased songs in a rainbow Gucci outfit, the 2022 celebrity Coachella looks and influencers stranded in the desert between events, there was endless content to scroll through. I personally enjoyed staying in the comfort of my air-conditioned apartment and watching the highlight reel of performances and festival fashion drama-free. There was a lot of anticipation over what the outfit vibe for festivals would be this year...
WWD

Swedish House Mafia Play Spotify’s Coachella After Party; Nylon Fetes Cover Star Anitta

Click here to read the full article. “I can’t wait to see Brockhampton,” said singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter at Nylon and MCM Worldwide’s “after hours” dance party early Saturday morning. The bash started at 10 p.m., and it was now minutes past 1 a.m. Guests — Carpenter, Emma Chamberlain, Gavin Leatherwood, Serayah McNeill, Bretman Rock and Brazilian pop singer Anitta, the magazine’s cover face — danced to the sounds of DJ Peggy Gou, who had played the Coachella Yuma stage hours earlier.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos from the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards Red...
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
POPSUGAR

See All the Celebrities at This Year's Coachella

For the first time since 2019, Coachella is rocking Indio, CA, once more, and there's no shortage of celebrities enjoying the festival this year. The famous faces spotted at Coachella 2022 include Vanessa Hudgens, Jaden Smith, and Storm Reid. They've been joined by a bevy of reality stars, including several members of Bachelor Nation, and a truly impressive lineup of performers from every music genre you can imagine.
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
InsideHook

Maybe Headlining Coachella Isn’t the Best Thing for Kanye West Right Now

As Kanye West’s continued harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend Pete Davidson has grown increasingly alarming in recent weeks, some companies have done their best to put a stop to it — or at the very least, avoid endorsing it by cutting ties with the rapper. Instagram recently suspended West’s account for violating its policies regarding “hate speech, harassment and bullying” after he directed a racial slur at Trevor Noah in response to the Daily Show host’s recent monologue about his “terrifying” behavior. The Grammys (which will be hosted by Noah) scrapped a planned West performance and announced he’s “banned” from the show. But despite those slaps on the wrist, he still has a pretty high-profile gig on the horizon: West is set to headline Coachella on April 17 and April 24.
shefinds

Fans Think They Caught Kendall Jenner Photoshopping Her Coachella Post: ‘She Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself’

As you probably already know, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are longtime users of PhotoShop, filters and other editing methods to create their Instagram posts for their millions of followers. Fans are now taking a closer look at Kendall Jenner‘s latest IG post from over the first Coachella weekend (that she since deleted) and claiming that the model, 26, heavily manipulated an image of her, Hailey Bieber, 25 and Justine Skye, 25, at the music festival.
Variety

Revolve Apologizes for Its Coachella Event After Criticism Over Poor Conditions at Influencer-Packed Party

Click here to read the full article. Revolve, the designer clothing company, has circled its way to an official apology for conditions at its Coachella-related “Revolve Festival” event that led to a firestorm of criticism from frustrated and angry attendees. In a statement to E! News, a Revolve representative said the company was “sincerely” sorry for leaving influencers in limbo during the Coachella festival this past weekend. The statement comes in response to the online uproar over the brand’s event, which left many of its guests stranded without a ride to the festival. Los Angeles Magazine editor Joseph Kapsch broke the story in...
NME

Watch Måneskin cover Britney Spears’ ‘Womanizer’ at Coachella 2022

Måneskin made their Coachella debut yesterday (April 17) – watch them cover Britney Spears‘ ‘Womanizer’ during their set below. The Italian band and Eurovision winners are set to head out on a huge global Loud Kids Get Louder tour across the end of 2022 and start of 2023, with dates across North America, Europe and the UK.
Stereogum

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

At long last, Coachella has returned. The long-awaited 2022 edition of the festival kicks off its first weekend today. Many people will be there, and many of us will not. For those of us in the latter camp, the festival has got free livestreams running on YouTube all weekend. There’ll be some “content creator” business and some backstage scenes and such — plus a sweepstakes that you can enter in order to win lifetime Coachella passes as a NFT, apparently.
Stereogum

Watch Doja Cat Debut New Song “Vegas” & Perform With Rico Nasty At Coachella

Last night, Doja Cat played what must be the biggest show of her career thus far — a spot on the Coachella mainstage just before headliners the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. On that stage, Doja put on a huge production with an elaborate set and a whole lot of costumes and choreography. She also threw in a couple of surprises, including a pair of new songs and appearances from collaborators Rico Nasty and Tyga.
