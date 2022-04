The Lincoln County Election Board offers the following information on upcoming deadlines, elections and candidate filing periods. Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation, must submit their change no later than Thursday, March 31, Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said. Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK ・ 24 DAYS AGO