SI Lions Writer Explains His Aaron Hernandez Tattoo

By Liam McKeone
 1 day ago

Yesterday was Easter which means Twitter was flooded with many declarations of faith from those who practice. One of those came from Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Kelly, a former NFL scout and published author who writes about the Lions for SI .

Kelly posted a picture of himself in an Aaron Hernandez jersey and explained why he had the former tight end's autograph tattooed on his hand. He also included a link to an ESPN story about Hernandez's death in prison.

I doubt anybody expected to see an Aaron Hernandez jersey on Easter, much less a tattoo of his autograph. But each day brings something new around here!


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as SI Lions Writer Explains His Aaron Hernandez Tattoo .

