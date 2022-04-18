SI Lions Writer Explains His Aaron Hernandez Tattoo
Yesterday was Easter which means Twitter was flooded with many declarations of faith from those who practice. One of those came from Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Kelly, a former NFL scout and published author who writes about the Lions for SI .
Kelly posted a picture of himself in an Aaron Hernandez jersey and explained why he had the former tight end's autograph tattooed on his hand. He also included a link to an ESPN story about Hernandez's death in prison.
I doubt anybody expected to see an Aaron Hernandez jersey on Easter, much less a tattoo of his autograph. But each day brings something new around here!
