‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Fuel Romance Rumors at Coachella

extratv
 1 day ago

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are sparking romance rumors again!

The “Love Is Blind” stars snapped a picture together at the Neon Carnival, presented by Levi's and Tequila Don Julio, at Coachella over the weekend.

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston shared the photo, which featured herself and boyfriend John Hershey, alongside Deeps and Kyle in front of the carnival’s famous Ferris wheel.

Abrams, with a huge smile on his face, has his arm around Vempati in the pic as they touch hands.

Thurston shared a few more snaps, including a kissing pic with John on the Ferris wheel. She wrote in the caption, “Life is one big @neoncarnival 🌈🎡.”

Kyle posted about Coachella on his Insta, but didn’t mention Deeps. He wrote, “74000 steps, dusty lungs, and bi-polar temps…shoulda watched it on tv😵‍💫 @coachella.”

Deepti also shared some pics sans Kyle, and wrote, “Here for the food.”

During their time on “Love Is Blind,” Vempati was engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Kyle was betrothed to Shaina Hurley, but neither of those pairings worked out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH3Pk_0fCdMbvA00

At the reunion, Kyle opened up about one thing he wishes he did, saying, “I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me. That’s what I learned the most. I f**ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry… Yeah, and it pisses me off because [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

The pair fueled dating rumors when Kyle posted a TikTok with Deepti. They were also spotted out together in Chicago.

Vempati also told Elite Daily, “Kyle and I, we are figuring it out. Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods.”

When “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Deepti in March, the reality star revealed that she was “single,” but “talking” to possible suitors.

Of the future, she said, “We'll see where life takes us.”

Vempati also explained why her relationship with Shake didn’t work, stressing, “I started to realize, you know, towards our last couple of dates that… there's so many qualities that I'm looking for in a husband that he doesn't have, one of them being self-awareness.”

Deepti discussed “getting signs” that the relationship wasn’t going to work, saying, “Someone should make me feel differently. They should make me feel loved, and I wasn't getting that from him. It was very, you know, surface-level.”

In his interview with Katie, Kyle also noted that he was “single,” as well as explaining why he regretted proposing to Shaina.

He admitted, “It was the one [engagement] I was willing to do. Like, I’ve been pressured in past relationships… but now this time, I went for it and it didn’t work out.”

He described his current relationship with Shaina as “strangers,” like the engagement “never even happened.”

