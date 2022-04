A young mountain lion who only recently began being tracked by biologists was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Wednesday morning. The collision occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 33000 block of the PCH, near Decker Road. The details were not confirmed. According to the National Parks Service, the subadult male mountain lion known as P-104 had just been fitted with a tracker by biologists on March 8. P-104 was fitted with a GPS collar on the western side of the Santa Monica Mountains and had crossed the PCH...

MALIBU, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO