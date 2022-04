WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Power crews in western Kansas continue with continued power lines, and thousands are without power throughout the state. Winter storms have left portions of Rush County without power and impacted some businesses in La Cross. One Kansan who was affected was Sue Wagner, a clerk at an E-Z Mart in Reno County. For nearly an hour Tuesday morning, the convenience store was without power.

RUSH COUNTY, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO